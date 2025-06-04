State-sponsored tragedy: BJP on RCB victory parade stampede

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka government after celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden IPL victory were marred by a stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, in which many people were feared dead.

Describing the incident as a “state-sponsored tragedy,” Poonawalla accused the state administration of gross negligence and failure in crowd management.

“What we have seen unfold outside Chinnaswamy Stadium is nothing short of state-sponsored negligence, callousness, and murder,” Poonawalla said.

“Did the Bengaluru police and Karnataka government not anticipate the scale of this event? This victory came after 18 years. It was obvious that people would gather in large numbers to celebrate.”

He questioned the lack of preparation and security at the venue.

“Where were the arrangements? Where was the police? Where were the standard operating procedures? And when the crowd did gather, they were dispersed using force. It’s shocking. We’re hearing that children, women, and men have lost their lives. A moment of celebration has turned into a horrific tragedy. The Home Minister and Chief Minister must take responsibility. This happened under their watch,” he said.

“This is the true face of the Congress government in Karnataka — law and order, general administration, even basic crowd management are in shambles. It is shameful,” Poonawalla concluded.

The incident occurred as thousands of fans rushed towards the stadium to participate in the celebration event organised for the RCB team, which clinched the IPL 2025 trophy on Tuesday night.

Authorities have confirmed that the bodies of victims are at Bowring Hospital and Vaidehi Hospital. Six people are being treated in the ICU at Vaidehi, and three others are in critical condition.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar visited Bowring Hospital to meet the injured and assess the situation.

The stampede reportedly occurred when fans rushed through multiple gates, overwhelming the security personnel. Police transported the injured to ambulances, but traffic congestion and crowding hampered swift movement to nearby hospitals.

Wednesday’s incident was a throwback to a similar 2024 incident when chaotic scenes were witnessed at Marine Drive in Maharashtra after Team India's T20 World Cup victory procession. A large crowd gathered, resulting in injuries and property damage as an estimated 300,000 cricket fans had flocked to Marine Drive to celebrate Team India's historic win.

--IANS

jk/rad