SLC appoints Julian Wood as national batting coach; Rene Ferdinands named spin-bowling coach

Colombo, Oct 4 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed Julian Wood as the new batting coach of the national men's cricket team for a one-year term, commencing October 1, 2025. The move comes after Sri Lanka failed to qualify for the Super Fours stage of the recently-concluded 2025 Asia Cup, where India were crowned champions.

Known for creating the innovative “Power Hitting Program,” he combines cricket techniques with modern training and biomechanics to enhance a player’s hitting power. Wood has extensive experience, having worked with the ECB, Gloucestershire CCC, Hampshire CCC, Middlesex CCC, and IPL team Punjab Kings.

Earlier this year, he led a one-week training camp with Sri Lanka’s national squads, helping them prepare for upcoming international matches, including the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Furthermore, Rene Ferdinands has been appointed as the National Spin Bowling Coach, with his role effective from September 30, 2025.

Ferdinands, who holds a PhD in biomechanics from the University of Waikato, has extensive experience in using science to improve cricket performance. He has also worked with the National Cricket Academy of India (NCA), where he provided biomechanics-focused coaching programs for top players and coaches.

Ferdinands, an expert in wrist and finger spin, has also worked as a biomechanics consultant for New Zealand Cricket, conducting performance evaluations and injury-risk assessments for some of the top bowlers on the side.

Alongside his international duties, Ferdinands has served as a coach for several clubs, including Eastern Suburbs Cricket Club, UTS North Sydney Cricket Club, Hawkesbury Cricket Club, and Sydney University Cricket Club. Ferdinands will lead spin bowling training, match preparation, performance analysis, and player development during his two-year stint with Sri Lanka Cricket.

The Sri Lankan men’s team is set to tour Pakistan for three ODIs starting on 11 November 11, followed by a tri-series in the country involving Afghanistan, beginning on November 17.

-- IANS

vi/bsk/