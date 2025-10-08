Sir Vivian Richards leads West Indies cricket legends at Golf Day in New Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) West Indies cricket icon Sir Vivian Richards led a distinguished gathering of cricketing legends and sporting personalities as Cricket West Indies (CWI) hosted its first-ever Golf Day here on Wednesday.

Joining Sir Vivian were fellow greats Brian Lara and Sir Richie Richardson, along with current West Indies players Shai Hope and Roston Chase, in what was both a reunion of champions and a symbol of the global reach of West Indies cricket.

The event offered a unique chance for legends and leaders from various sporting disciplines to connect beyond the boundary — sharing stories, spirit, and a love of competition in a relaxed, outdoor setting.

The initiative is part of CWI’s broader efforts to engage with international audiences and promote cross-sport collaboration, demonstrating how the core values of cricket — teamwork, resilience, and respect — can naturally extend into other fields of play.

Chris Dehring, CEO, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said, “Cricket West Indies has always been one of the game’s great institutions - built on pride, heritage, and the unmatched spirit of our players and fans. As we look ahead, our focus is on strengthening that legacy by building deeper global connections and new opportunities for the sport. This Golf Day event in Delhi is an exciting step in that direction. We’re grateful to TCM Sports, our long-standing partners, for their continued belief in our vision and for helping us make initiatives like this possible.”

For players like Shai Hope, it was also a moment to connect with the legends who paved the way. “It’s incredible to share space with people whose stories shaped West Indies cricket. You learn something new just being around them,” he said.

Uttam Mundy, CEO, IGPL said, “We’re thrilled to bring the IGPL experience to the Caribbean with Cricket West Indies and TCM Sports. This event is more than a golf day - it’s about blending cultures, celebrating excellence, and promoting golf as a sport that unites people from all walks of life.”

