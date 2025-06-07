Shubhankar Sharma misses cut, Veer Ahlawat retires in KLM Open

Amsterdam, June 7 (IANS) Shubhankar Sharma failed to make the cut after a second round of one over par 72 on the second day of the KLM Open on the DP World Tour. He shot 78 in the first round. Play was suspended for the day due to darkness at The International in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Though the projected cut is set at four-over par, Sharma at 8-over is certain to miss the cut. He had two birdies and one bogey in his second round.

Meanwhile, Veer Ahlawat retired after a difficult first day of 78.

During the second round the weather conditions were tough as play had to be stopped for two hours in the afternoon before it could be resumed. The strong winds went to over 35 mph.

Joakim Lagergren set himself apart from the rest of the field on the second day as played a round of three under par for the day despite the harsh conditions. Lagergren was helped by the fact that he started earlier in the day as he took the lead by two strokes with a round of 68 and has a total score of eight under. The round included seven birdies and four bogeys.

The harsh weather made it challenging for all players as day one leader Ricardo Gouveia suffered and had to fight his way to a round of one over par 72 and is now in second place with a score of six under par. Gouveia made four birdies and five bogeys.

Meanwhile, Saptak Talwar added a round of 2-under 69 on the second day of the Swiss Challenge at Golf Sempach, Lucerne, Switzerland.

It followed his performance of 2-under 69 on the first day. He is Tied-25th.

Starting his round on the front nine Talwar played a bogey-free round with both his birdies coming in the back nine. He picked up the shots on the 14th and 17th holes. His combined score for both rounds stands at four under par.

Santiago Tarrio of Spain (65-68), Chris Paisley of England (70-63), Tobias Jonsson of Sweden (65-68) and Matt Oshrine of USA (65-68) shared the lead at nine under par each at the end of the second day.

Santiago, Jonsson and Oshrine have had identical scores for the first two days of six under and three under respectively while Paisley carded one under on the first day and then followed it up with an eight-under in the second round. Paisley made 10 birdies and two bogeys in his second round.

First day leader David Horsey slipped down the order to be tied 33rd in the standings as he carded a round of 5-over 76 in the second round. His total score is now three under par. The cut for the event is set at one under par.

