Shubham Ranjane's T20 WC homecoming: From playing in Mumbai to representing USA

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Shubham Ranjane will walk into familiar territory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, but in unfamiliar colours. Ranjane, 31 once played domestic cricket for Mumbai, and is in line to make his T20I debut - not for India, but for the United States of America – on day one of the Men’s T20 World Cup.

For Ranjane, it’s a chance to face the team he once aspired to represent, at the very ground where he honed his game. "When the World Cup schedule was announced, I came to know India and Sri Lanka are hosting it. But when fixtures were announced, India was in the same group as us and we are playing that game at Wankhede - knowing that, it was like a goosebump moment for me.

“I was also nervous as there are so many memories at Wankhede when I played for Mumbai for so many years. It's a historic stadium and playing at Wankhede is a very prestigious thing," Ranjane recalled in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

For Ranjane, Wankhede is more than just a venue - it’s a place which built his cricketing identity after going through the grind of Mumbai’s circuit. To now walk back at the iconic venue as a USA player is a surreal twist. "I dreamt about this after hearing that we have our first game there against India. Obviously, I manifested some things as well and there is excitement -it's like playing on a home ground and at the home venue," he said.

Leaving India for the USA in mid-2022 wasn’t an easy call for Ranjane, who once held an IPL contract with Rajasthan Royals in 2019. The lure of higher honours while playing cricket in the USA, and the chance to rub shoulders with big names convinced him to leave India.

His family had long dreamt of him becoming a third-generation India player - his grandfather Vasant played seven Tests between 1958 and 1964, while his father Subhash turned out for India Under-19s, India A and Maharashtra. Ranjane’s family now take immense pride in seeing him as an international cricketer.

"Being a third-generation cricketer and both of them representing India, it was everyone's dream in the family to be honest - like even the third member becomes bleed blue and get those India colours. But when they heard my name in the USA squad, they were also happy. That thought never came in their mind that he couldn't be an international player and now I'm also playing internationally," he said.

The shift to the USA was a leap of faith for Ranjane, who left without worrying whether his career would soar or stumble. In Mumbai, he had thrived in a well-oiled cricketing ecosystem – while in the USA, the infrastructure was barely taking shape.

"It was never an easy decision to leave Mumbai, as I played here for ages. Just lifting your two suitcases and you don't know where you are going – like in which direction, or what are you thinking. To leave and settle in a different country - it's like starting from scratch."

“Just going into the States and thinking about playing cricket there – it was not popular in the USA, though now it's growing very fast. When I was moving there, I didn't know that this day would come. I just went with my instinct and said, ‘Okay, I have to make this decision. I have to move on.’

“It was an emotional moment, but it wasn't that easy. You need to grow, move on and think about life – like how you are going to make it, grow, accept that challenge and move forward - that was really a big decision. Now after getting eligible to play for the USA in the World Cup and making a name in the team for an ICC event - it's a high recognition thing,” he elaborated.

The challenges hit Ranjane straight away - in Mumbai, a single phone call was enough to line up practice partners or access facilities. In the USA, it was totally different. “There are some things which you create for yourself and your game. I always believed that and when I moved to America, for example, I carried a plastic ball and cover patch.

“I used to order all things from India and it’s because it wasn't that easy. You don't have that easy access in America and now, it has been changing. You get heavy balls from India and I carried them for preparation.

“In India, there are partners - one call or message - there are few people who will stand beside you and say ‘okay, let's practice together.’ It was a tough time in America, as you won't find such things there because the country is huge and cricket was not that popular,” he said.

Even weather differences became newer obstacles for Ranjane, who made an immediate impact by helping the Seattle Thunderbolts lift the MiLC title. "We have played cricket when it rains in India. Here, when it rains, no one goes out of the house.

“If I wanted to play cricket in the rain for a little bit, I would get plastic balls and rubber balls and use all of that. It's very useful in playing cricket and that has helped me to grow as a player,” he said.

A call from USA skipper Monank Patel last year confirmed Ranjane’s international debut through the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI game against Nepal in Dubai. For Ranjane, the moment was overwhelming, as he was finally getting to play international cricket after going through the American grind.

"When Monank called and said that I have to be ready, I was super excited. I just looked back to 2022, when I moved to the USA and I never thought of moving for that purpose. But when the squad was announced, I was super proud and super happy in knowing that at last, my dream of becoming an international player is going to come true.

“It was like I have to be there and just have to do my job and be confident - whenever I get the first cap, I have to make an impact and that should be worth some memories you have for all of your life,” he said.

Perhaps the most layered emotion for Ranjane in USA’s clash against India will be squaring off against Suryakumar Yadav - the current India T20I captain and his once long-time teammate in Mumbai. The light-hearted banter they once shared while being in the same side will now unfold across.

"I have played under his captaincy for many years and that's going to be a different feeling. We still have a banter going on. When we were playing together, we used to have a banter against the opponents. Now we are going to be each other's opponents. It's really going to be fun and that's going to be intense."

Back in Mumbai, Ranjane's friends and family face the question that splits their loyalties. "There are a lot of (tickets) demands. But the first question was, whom will you support? Obviously, it's a really tricky question. But the feeling they have is also due to seeing the games. For them, it's like watching our guys only at the Wankhede, but in different colours. They are all so much excited."

Ranjane's rise has also been accelerated by exposure to franchise cricket around the world, including a stint with Texas Super Kings and Jo’burg Super Kings - the USA and South Africa arms of Chennai Super Kings. As per statistics by Cricket-21, since 2025, Ranjane has carved a reputation as an explosive finisher – a strike-rate of 142 and slotting in anywhere from number four to seven.

In that period, he amassed 426 runs in 18 innings at an average of 38.7, including three fifties across SA20, MLC and BPL stints against quality bowling line-ups. With his right-arm seam-up complementing his batting, he offers a handy fifth or sixth bowling option when conditions demand.

“That has definitely helped me to grow as a player. It's all about being my best version on the field and how to be that best version, I have learnt from Faf du Plessis and many players. Just being around them and few two-three things what they have in their mind about me and which gives me confidence has really helped me.

“Confidence is the most important part for me and if a person has confidence, you can achieve anything and can deliver anytime you want. You don't have that fear in mind; there is no second thought about this not happening. I always believe that just when you are confident, build that confidence and do lots of hard work.

“But doing the right things, and getting in the right pathway, that's the most important thing as a player. Like gaining their confidence and trust also, it's very important for us. It's a big thing when you gain trust and when they support you, it’s the highest backing you get. When you get that, you are the most dangerous player, and you play more fearlessly,” he said.

Before landing in Mumbai, USA fine-tuned their build-up with an extended camp in Sri Lanka, tailored to mirror Indian conditions and sharpen fitness levels. They will also play two warm-up games in Navi Mumbai - a venue close to Ranjane’s heart, having represented DY Patil side for over a decade.

For him, the 2026 T20 World Cup is bigger than personal milestones - it’s about pushing USA cricket forward and inspiring the next generation of American players. "When USA qualified for Super Eights in 2024, and played against India and Pakistan, it was a proud feeling. It's a big thing when you get that platform to showcase your talent by playing against these countries and performing - it's really a breakthrough moment for a player."

"It had a huge impact on our domestic players because if you want to represent the country, and play in the World Cup and when you are playing against the toughest countries, the standards and competition level becomes really high," he said.

As February 7 draws closer, Ranjane’s mantra is simple - stay in the moment and make the most of every chance that comes his way. “It's all about grabbing the opportunities. Once again I have got this opportunity and I am really looking forward to it. Talking about success, it’s about just staying in the present and working on a few things and just believing in those processes.”

The advice from his father and grandfather has also shaped his approach. “Growing up and looking at them, I've been a good human and good player. I never saw my grandfather play, but when I used to talk about cricket, he just said ‘Just keep believing in yourself, the hard work and just be in a positive mindset and don't let anything come into your mind negatively. Just keep smiling all day and do your work.’ It was the simple words he explained to me.

“Just live in the moment and go with the instinct - that's what my father kept telling me. Whatever your heart says, whatever you feel, just do it - whether it's right or wrong, we'll see later. But whatever you feel like doing, just do it and you don't have that hesitation or regret or anything afterwards for what you would have done after the decisions were made.”

Three years ago, Ranjane made the heart-wrenching decision to leave everything he knew in Mumbai and start from scratch in a country where cricket barely registered. On February 9, he will walk back on the Wankhede Stadium - this time in USA colours - against familiar faces like Suryakumar and Shivam Dube.

For Ranjane, the journey has come full circle, but now comes the bigger test: delivering on the biggest stage, in his hometown, against the country he once dreamt of representing.

