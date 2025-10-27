Shreyas Iyer suffers laceration injury to spleen in Sydney: BCCI

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) India batter Shreyas Iyer has been diagnosed with a laceration injury to his spleen after previously sustaining an injury to his lower left rib cage region while fielding in the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, BBCi confirms on Monday.

Iyer, who suffered the injury while taking the catch of Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carry, was immediately taken to hospital for further evaluation and has been admitted there in the ICU. According to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, Iyer is currently under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well, adding that the Indian team doctor will also be staying beside him in Sydney.

“Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress,” said Saikia in a statement on Monday.

IANS had previously reported that Iyer is expected to be further assessed by specialists on Monday, who would promptly decide on his path to recovery. Sources had also told IANS that Iyer was immediately admitted to the hospital to prevent the risk of infection from internal bleeding spreading to other vital organs.

“Based on what the specialists say after assessing him, he could spend more days in ICU or be under their close observation for maybe a week,” further said sources. It is also understood that Iyer’s parents, Rohini and Santosh Iyer, have applied for an emergency visa and could soon be flying to Sydney from Mumbai to be by the side of the right-handed batter.

The incident occurred in the 33rd over of Australia’s innings, Carey miscued a short ball from seam-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana. Stationed at backward point, Iyer sprinted back with the ball swirling overhead and launched himself full length to complete a tumbling catch near deep third man.

–IANS

nr/bc