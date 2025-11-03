Shastri and Gill congratulate Team India for Women’s World Cup triumph

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri and India’s Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill have congratulated the Indian women’s team for winning their maiden World Cup.

The Women in Blue beat South Africa by 52 runs on Sunday night at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Playing their third 50-over World Cup final, India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, beat the Laura Wolvaardt-led side to lift the World Cup trophy and to be named the world champions for the first time in the history of the sport in India. With that, the Indian women’s cricket team also ended their ICC Trophy drought.

Shastri, writing on X, said, “It was only a matter of time, like I’ve said for the last 18 months. You girls have shown character that will resonate with every young Indian, and beyond. You KILLED IT. Harman and your team of champions, take a bow. God bless.”

Gill, meanwhile, penned, “Incredible grit and belief from this team. You’ve made the entire nation proud. Massive congratulations, champions!”

Speaking of the match, India scored a commanding 298/7, highlighted by Shafali Verma’s smooth 87, Deepti Sharma’s steady 58, and key contributions from Smriti Mandhana (45) and Richa Ghosh (34). A strong 100-run opening partnership between Mandhana and Verma laid the groundwork for a large total, but South Africa fought back late, narrowly preventing India from crossing 300.

In their pursuit of 299, South Africa started strongly with Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt forming a quick fifty-run opening stand. However, a precise direct hit from Amanjot Kaur ended Brits’ innings, after which India took control of the game.

Young pacer Sree Charani made an immediate impact by trapping Anneke Bosch LBW on her first ball. Shafali Verma also shined with the ball, taking quick wickets of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp in rapid succession, turning the game.

Deepti Sharma then delivered an excellent performance, taking 5 for 39 and breaking South Africa’s middle order. Although Wolvaart fought back with a brave 101, the Proteas were eventually bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs. India secured a significant 52-run victory, thanks to enthusiastic home support.

As the tricolour soared high and the players embraced in tears of joy, the moment marked not just a World Cup triumph — but the dawn of a new era for Indian women’s cricket.

