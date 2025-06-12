Shanto 'prepared to bat in any position' as Bangladesh begin WTC cycle against Sri Lanka

Dhaka, June 12 (IANS) As Bangladesh embark on their new World Test Championship (WTC) journey with a two-Test series in Sri Lanka, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto isn't just concerned about who walks out to open the innings. Instead, he’s focused on long-term growth, leadership continuity and building a team that can punch above its weight in red-ball cricket.

While chatter has revolved around Shanto potentially opening in the Galle Test starting June 17 - after he did so in the recent practice game - the 25-year-old captain brushed past the positional debate with calm assurance. “You will get an idea what we are thinking once we get into the first Test,” Shanto was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying. “We also have four fast bowlers and four spinners. We have tried to balance the attack… I am prepared to bat in any position.”

His comment signalled a shift in leadership approach - not reactive, but strategic. Shanto is not merely plugging short-term gaps but thinking of how to lead a side that has often lacked consistency and clarity in the longer format.

That clarity begins with his own role as Test captain, now extended by another year. “A longer term is always helpful for the captain. Planning becomes easy if a captain is appointed with a World Cup or a WTC cycle in mind. I am happy with my conversation with the cricket board. They are also on the same page about giving a captain a longer rope,” he said.

Shanto had taken on captaincy across formats in 2024 but chose to relinquish the T20I role earlier this year to focus on his batting. That decision reflects maturity - and a recognition of the demands of modern leadership.

“We have a lot of T20s, so it was becoming hard to give my batting some time,” he explained. “I wanted to give my batting a bit more time.”

That focus on stability is at the heart of Bangladesh’s planning for the 2025–27 WTC cycle. They won four Tests in the last cycle including three overseas. Shanto believes the squad can build on that base, provided they play to potential. “We are a more confident unit after winning four Tests. If we can raise our winning percentage to 55 or 60%, I will be happy as a captain.”

Bangladesh’s problems, however, have been structural. Their openers averaged poorly in the last cycle, and their middle order hasn’t consistently clicked either. Even so, Shanto doesn’t want to fixate on individuals. “We lacked runs from the openers, but the middle order didn’t contribute regularly either. We need to fix that together.”

The return of Ebadot Hossain after a two-year injury layoff brings depth. “I think we have missed Ebadot for a long time,” Shanto said. “He got injured at the peak of his form. He looks fit… it is an additional strength for the team.”

Uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad has earned a call-up. “Murad is a performer in first-class cricket. I think he is prepared to step up if we need a second left-arm spinner. He is mentally ready," Shanto said.

Bangladesh are set to depart for Sri Lanka on Friday, arriving four days ahead of the opening Test. The second Test will be held in Colombo starting June 25, followed by three ODIs and three T20Is. The tour will wrap up in Colombo on July 16.

--IANS

hs/ab