Sevilla FC first team to spend night at training ground after 'violent attack' by fans

Seville, May 11 (IANS) Sevilla FC have confirmed that their first team was forced to spend Saturday night at their training ground, the Jose Ramon Cisneros Palacios Sports City, after “violent attacks” by supporters.

Sevilla FC travelled back to their facilities after suffering a 2-3 loss against Celta Vigo at the Balaidos Stadium and were met with “a gang of organised radicals who acted with extreme violence".

“Sevilla FC strongly condemns the organised vandalism that took place this Saturday night at the Jose Ramon Cisneros Palacios Sports City, following the first team’s arrival at the facilities after the match against Celta de Vigo.

“Sevilla FC requests that the Security Forces and Corps exercise the utmost diligence to locate those responsible for these despicable acts, perpetrated by a gang of organized radicals who acted with extreme violence.

“Beyond the complaints, Sevilla FC is committed to doing everything in its power to assist in the pursuit of the perpetrators of these crimes. It will try to help identify those involved in these actions and will act relentlessly in the event that they are Sevilla FC fans and members.

“Finally, Sevilla FC expresses its absolute condemnation of any protest that involves violence and criminal acts like those seen this Saturday, May 10.

“The club is certain that these actions do not represent the Sevilla fans, who are also aware of the significance of Tuesday’s match against UD Las Palmas at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan," the statement read.

Sevilla FC's woes have continued in the 2024-25 season. After having finished 12th in 2022-23 and 14th last season, Sevilla once again failed to live up to the high standards they have set by winning three Europa League titles and are lingering at 16th place in La Liga standings.

They face Las Palmas on Wednesday (IST) and currently sit six points clear of their opponents who are in the relegation zone. Sevilla were forced to sack head coach Javier Garcia Pimienta on April 13. Since the arrival of Joaquin Caparros, Sevilla are yet to win a game, with two draws and two defeats in his four games in charge.

--IANS

aaa/ab