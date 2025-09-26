Sergio Busquets to retire at the end of MLS season

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets will retire at the end of the current season, with the Major League Soccer playoffs marking the final matches of his professional career, his MLS club Inter Miami said.

Since joining Inter Miami CF in 2023 from FC Barcelona, Busquets has been instrumental in the club’s continued growth, contributing his vision and quality in midfield, as well as his experience and leadership, and playing a role in winning both the Supporters’ Shield and the Leagues Cup.

"I feel like the time has come to say goodbye to my career as a professional footballer. It’s been almost 20 years of enjoying this incredible story I always dreamed of,” Busquets said in a farewell video he shared on his Instagram.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone, and to football, for everything. You will always be a part of this beautiful story," he wrote in caption.

Inter Miami now looks forward to Busquets contribution in the push for its objectives during the final stretch of the campaign, which will bring to a close an extraordinary career that saw him claim numerous titles and accolades with FC Barcelona and the Spanish National Team, earning recognition as one of the greatest midfielders in football history.

Busquets bid farewell to Barca after 18 seasons since joining the club in 2005. After two seasons with the U19A side, he moved up to a Barca B side coached by Pep Guardiola, helping them to promotion to the Second Division B.

He finally made his debut for the first team in 2008 in a league game against Racing Santander. It was not long before Busquets became a vital part of the side that won six trophies in a calendar year.

The Catalan midfielder has played 718 matches in a Barça shirt which places him third on the all time list. Furthermore, he is one the players who has won most trophies as a blaugrana. Busquets’ 31 winners’ medals have come thanks to 8 league titles, 7 Copas del Rey, 7 Spanish Super Cups, 3 Champions Leagues, 3 European Super Cups and 3 Club World Cups.

For Spain, Busquets earned 143 caps, anchoring the midfield during the country’s golden era that delivered the 2010 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2012.

