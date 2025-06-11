Saurashtra Pro T20 League: Dita Gohilwad Titans beat Kutch Riders to register their second win

Rajkot, June 11 (IANS) Commanding performances both with the bat and ball helped Dita Gohilwad Titans to register their second win in the Saurashtra Pro T20 League, beating MD Kutch Riders by 18 runs at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

JMD Kutch Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first. Prasham Rajdev and Harvik Desai opened the innings for Dita Gohilwad Titans. Rajdev was dismissed without opening his account. Desai was then joined by Hetvik Kotak in the middle. The duo added 33 runs for the second wicket before Kotak was dismissed for 19 in 12 balls.

Desai then put on a partnership of 80 runs for the third wicket. While Desai made 56 in 46 balls, Ahir scored 60 in 35 balls. Towards the end of the innings, Sammar Gajjar played a brilliant innings for 46 not out off 21 balls and helped his team post a total of 184/5 in 29 overs.

For JMD Kutch Riders, Dhruvam Patel picked 2/27 in his 2 overs. Keval Sisodiya (1/32), Parth Bhut (1/26) and Parth Chauhan (1/24) took one wicket each in the innings.

Chasing a target of 185 on the board, Krishnakant Pathak and Samarth Vyas opened the innings for JMD Kutch Riders. While Pathak made 24 in 19 balls, Vyas scored 15 in 14 balls. Skipper Dharmendrasinh Jadeja added 22 in 15 balls. Parth Chauhan played a knock of 21 in 12 balls. Vishvaraj Jadeja scored 15 in 17 balls.

Even after getting the required start, fall of wickets at regular intervals kept the team away from winning the game. At a point when the team was down to 111/9 in 15.1 overs, Devang Karamta joined Dhruvam Patel in the middle. The duo added 55 runs for the last wicket. Patel scored 42 in just 17 balls. Karamta remained unbeaten on 13 off 11 balls.

For Dita Gohilwad Titans, Kwinsh Padaliya picked 3-28 in 4 overs. Sammar Gajjar took 2-20 in 4 overs. Hiten Kanbi (1-49), Dharmaditya Gohil (1-27) and Aditya Rathore (1-22) took one wicket each in the innings.

