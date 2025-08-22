SA20 Season 4: Playoff matches venues announced, Newlands to host final

Johannesburg, Aug 22 (IANS) The Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town has been announced as the destination for the SA20 Season 4 Final, with Kingsmead, Centurion, and the Wanderers hosting key Playoff matches of the T20 League of South Africa starting on December 26.

Durban will stage a Playoff match for the first time in SA20 history, giving the east coast fans one more opportunity to experience incredible cricket and entertainment when the two best teams of the competition battle it out during Qualifier 1 on January 21.

The Highveld will play host to two crunch Playoff matches, with Centurion setting the stage for the Eliminator on January 22 and the Wanderers organising the decider of the second finalist with Qualifier 2 on January 23.

All SA20 Champions have been crowned in front of capacity crowds, with the three successive finals selling out in record time. SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith, expects similar fanfare for the box office tickets.

“SA20 Season 4 is shaping up to be an incredibly exciting summer of cricket, kicking off on Boxing Day and running through the holiday period,” League Commissioner, Graeme Smith, said. “Last year, Newlands sold out all five matches at the venue, and with the Final taking place on a Sunday, it sets up an incredible afternoon with great weather, entertainment, and a lively atmosphere to crown our Season 4 Champions.

“Durban will host a Playoff for the first time, and we’re hoping this will excite the fans, especially because the two best teams of the competition will be playing in Qualifier 1. We’re also excited to go back to Centurion and Wanderers on Thursday and Friday nights. It’s always key to have the venues close together because the matches are a day apart.

“It's always an interesting challenge for us to get the scheduling of the Playoff matches done and done well. Especially after an exciting Group Match stage that finishes two days before the first Playoff match. I am looking forward to seeing who will be competing,” he said.

The announcement of the venues for the Final and Playoff matches marks the final piece of the Season 4 scheduling puzzle, giving fans around the country ample time to finalise their festive season plans to attend SA20 matches.

“The fans have been at the heart of our success over the past three seasons,” Smith added. “I think with the League taking place during the majority of the holiday season, we will see a lot of interest around the country.”

The next major milestone will be the Season 4 Player Auction on 9 September, where the six franchises will finalise their 19-player squads. The blockbuster event promises high-stakes bidding and entertainment, with star Proteas and international players going under the hammer with a maximum of USD 7.4 million to be spent.

--IANS

