'Rush for passes is sweet challenge': PWL CEO reflects on league success

Noida, Jan 30 (IANS) The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) CEO Akhil Gupta said the extended gap since the league’s last edition has heightened interest among fans, reflected in strong crowd turnout at the venues.

The PWL 2026 kicked off on January 15, with the grand finale scheduled for February 1, marking the return of the league after six-year hiatus.

“It is a matter of great fortune for us that so many people are coming to the gates. There is tremendous interest, and there is a rush for passes at the entrance. This reflects both the love of the people and the challenges that come with it—but for us, it is a sweet challenge," Pro Wrestling League CEO and Promoter Akhil Gupta told IANS.

On the league’s long-term vision, Gupta said the PWL’s focus remains on growing wrestling in India and expanding the league’s footprint beyond a single venue.

“Our goal is to grow the sport and expand the league to multiple cities. Players from more than 17 countries are taking part. People usually go to the US to study, but here we have players from the US coming to play. The emotions were overwhelming. Susaki, who has never played in a private league before, liked the PWL so much that she personally told us she wants to come to India every year. Overall, we are getting an extremely positive response from everyone, including players and coaches.”

On coordination with the Wrestling Federation of India, highlighting the operational strength of the league, Gupta praised the close coordination between the PWL and the Wrestling Federation of India.

"The coordination and understanding between us and the WFI is something I cannot put into words—it is exceptionally strong and well balanced. Some things should remain a surprise, and people should get to know about them slowly and steadily. We are receiving amazing viewership data, and I assure you that whatever decision is taken will be beyond everyone’s imagination."

Earlier, on expansion plans for the next season, WFI chief Sanjay Singh said the league will expand to major cities in its next edition, with logistical constraints limiting the current season to a single venue.

“The next PWL season will be held across all major cities. This time, due to time constraints, the league was organised only at the Noida Stadium. However, next season everyone will get the opportunity to enjoy the excitement.”

