RPL Season 1: Chennai Bulls lead table; Bengaluru Bravehearts win big against Kalinga Black Tigers

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Both the Chennai Bulls and Bengaluru Bravehearts had a superb day on the field, on a rainy Monday, as they registered comprehensive wins in their games during Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League, here at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex.

The Chennai Bulls defeated Mumbai Dreamers on the second successive day to win two out of two and lead the points table, while the Bravehearts are second, with one win and a draw.

In the first match of the day, the Bengaluru Bravehearts were in superb form and stormed past the Kalinga Black Tigers, winning the game 35-10.

However, it wasn’t an easy start for the Bravehearts, as the Kalinga Black Tigers went ahead in the first quarter through Lucas Lacamp’s try. After that, the Bravehearts cranked up the style and turned the game on its head as Philip Wokorach scored two tries, and the troika of Akuila Rokolisoa, Iowane Teba, and Mohit Khatri added a try each as well.

Whilst the Kalinga Black Tigers failed to convert any of their kicks, the Bravehearts were able to place theirs within the goalposts, to pick up an additional ten points. Philip Wokorach, Iowane Teba (three kicks), and Akuila Rokolisoa were the kicktakers for the Bravehearts, who eventually won at a canter. The Bravehearts are now unbeaten in their opening two games, having drawn the first and won the second.

In Match 2 on the day, the Chennai Bulls took on the Mumbai Dreamers and overcame the challenge with relative ease. The Bulls won comfortably with the score at 31-17. The Bulls were out of the blocks faster than their opponents, and pretty much kept the Mumbai Dreamers at arm’s length. However, in the final quarter, the Dreamers got into their act and attempted what could have been a comeback for the ages, before the Bulls nipped it in the bud with a fine counter-attack in the final minutes of the contest.

For the Bulls, Vaafauese Maliko and Joseva Talacolo scored a couple of tries each, and Filipe Sauturaga added another. Joaquin Pellandini then had two chances to score his kicks, and Filipe Sauturaga added another couple of points to the tally.

For the Dreamers, Waisea Nacuqu, James Turner, and Briar Barron bagged a try each, and Waisea Nacuqu managed to register the only conversion on the night. The Dreamers have now lost both their games, whilst the Bulls have won two out of two so far.

