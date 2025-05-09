Rohit Sharma urges citizens to refrain from 'spreading or believing any fake news' as Indo-Pak tension rise

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) India ODI captain Rohit Sharma praised the armed forces for standing tall at the frontline and urged the citizens to refrain from spreading or believing any fake news amid the escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

On Thursday, Pakistan launched aerial attacks on Jammu as well as several military stations near the western border but those were successfully foiled by India’s air defence systems.

Several sportspersons took to social media to express support for the Indian armed forces for thwarting the attacks and Rohit is the latest to join the nationwide tribute to the Indian armed forces.

Taking to X, Rohit wrote, "With every passing moment, with every decision taken, I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride. It’s important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone!"

The attempted strike, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan. The attacks seem to be in retaliation for 'Operation Sindoor' by Indian armed forces on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, from where the attack on tourists in Pahalgam was planned which killed 26 tourists -- 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Dharamshala was also called off as a precautionary measure due to blackouts in many areas of the country.

A special train has been arranged to evacuate both team players and support staff members, match officials, commentators, broadcast crew members and other key personnel associated with the match to get them to a safe place.

