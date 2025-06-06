Rob Walter named New Zealand men's cricket team head coach

Christchurch, June 6 (IANS) New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced the appointment of Rob Walter as the new head coach of the BlackCaps across all formats for the next three years, effective from mid-June through to the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in October-November 2028.

Walter’s contract term means he will oversee the BlackCaps through a demanding international schedule, including the ICC World Test Championship, the 2028 LA Olympics, and three major ICC events: the ICC 2026 T20 World Cup, the ICC 2027 Cricket World Cup, and the ICC 2028 T20 World Cup.

Walter, who replaces the highly successful Gary Stead as New Zealand men's head coach, said he was honoured and excited to be given the responsibility of carrying on the excellent work of his predecessor, and contributing to such a high-performing group of players and staff.

"The BlackCaps have been a successful and highly-regarded team on the world scene for some time now and it’s a real privilege to be given the chance to add to that," Walter was quoted by NZC.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to work with such a talented group of players and support staff through a period of time in which so many global events, as well as massive bilateral series, will be contested. I just can’t wait to get started. It’s exciting, it’s challenging, and the opportunity is enormous for everyone," he added.

South African-born Walter was most recently the head coach of South Africa men’s white ball teams which, under his guidance, reached the semi-finals of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy, and the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

He also coached the men’s New Zealand A squad in India in 2022 and has previously been the assistant coach of the Pune Warriors and the Delhi Daredevils, respectively, as well as the Head Coach of South African side, the Eastern Titans.

He previously filled the Head Coach roles for the Otago Volts and the Central Stags. During his tenure with the Otago Volts, Walter led the team to the Super Smash play-offs in 2019-20 and secured back-to-back Ford Trophy finals appearances in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

His time with the Central Stags was even more impressive: the team reaching the Ford Trophy final in 2021-22, ahead of championship victories in both the Ford Trophy and the Plunket Shield in 2022-23.

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said it was the right time and place for Walter. "Rob is a world-class coach with an outstanding pedigree. His success in New Zealand’s domestic game, combined with his recent achievements on the global stage with South Africa, makes him the ideal candidate to lead the BlackCaps. We’re excited to welcome Rob back home to guide our team through an exciting and challenging period, including three major ICC events," said Weenink.

--IANS

bc/