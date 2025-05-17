Reward to his contribution to Indian cricket: Dravid on Rohit Sharma's stand at Wankhede

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Former India head coach Rahul Dravid lauded the former Test captain after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) unveiled the Rohit Sharma Stand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and said the monumental achievement is a reward to his contribution to cricket.

"Hey Rohit, guess you hit so many sixes into those stands that they had to name one after you. But no, just congratulations! I'm sure there's a young boy going into the iconic Wankhede Stadium, truly one of the great stadiums in the world. I'm sure you would have loved to play there. I'm sure you would have wanted to have some great performances there, which you have done. I'm not sure you dreamt about having a stand named after you. But that it has come to that and that you have one named after you, I think it is just a reward to your contribution to both Mumbai and Indian cricket," Dravid said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on X.

The veteran batter added that Rohit "truly deserves" the feat and wished him success for the future. On a lighter note, Dravid said now he knows whom to contact for tickets in Mumbai.

"It's truly well deserved. Congratulations! I hope it was a great day with family and friends. Looking forward to seeing a lot more sixes into the Rohit Sharma stand in all the games that you play and when I'm short of tickets in Mumbai, now that you've a stand, I know who to contact," he added.

The Wankhede has been Sharma’s favourite hunting ground ever since he joined the domestic circuit in 2007. While speaking at the event, he expressed immense gratitude to all those involved with the event and admitted the honour is special considering the memories of his time at the arena.

"Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has come here to make this event so special. What is going to happen today, I never dreamt of it. As a kid growing up, wanting to play for Mumbai, for India, no one thinks about things like these. For me, it’s like any other sportsman who wants to give their best. Serve the nation, the country, as much as possible. While doing that, you try and achieve a lot of things. A lot of milestones are created, but something like this is really special. Wankhede is such an iconic stadium, there are so many memories here.

“For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game and the world’s top political leaders, I cannot express what the feelings are. For that, I am really, really grateful, honoured, and very thankful to all MCA members, and not to forget the Apex Council Member. For me to be honoured while I am playing makes it special. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format. It’ll be a surreal feeling when I come here and play on the 21st against the Delhi Capitals, representing the Mumbai Indians. It'll be a very special feeling,” said Rohit at the event.

The MCA also unveiled two additional stands named after Sharad Pawar, former chief of the MCA, BCCI, and ICC and Ajit Wadekar, former India captain. Additionally, the MCA Office Lounge, dedicated to the memory of the late Amol Kale, former president, was inaugurated.

--IANS

ab/