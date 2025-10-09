Rakshit Dahiya best-placed Indian second round of World Amateur Team Golf

Singapore, Oct 9 (IANS) Rakshit Dahiya kept flying the Indian flag high by ending the second round in tied 30th place after carding back-to-back even-par-72 in the ongoing World Amateur Team Championship (WATC) for the Eisenhower Trophy at the Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) here on Thursday.

The Delhi NCR Cup 2025 winner was 12 strokes behind leader Christiaan Maas of South Africa (12-under 132).

Overnight leader Hiroshi Hirahara Tai of Singapore was lying second at eight-under 136. Team India ended Day 2 in tied 30th position among 36 nations in the overall standings.

Part of the three-member team sent by the Indian Golf Union (IGU), the National Sports Federation for golf, Rakshit started with a birdie on the fifth, followed by six straight pars. He had a birdie on the 12th but bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes pegged him back.

Another Indian, Deepak Yadav, had a disappointing round that included three bogeys and two double bogeys against a lone birdie for an overall total of eight-over 152. He was placed joint 90th on the leaderboard. His teammate Arin Ahuja, too, had a bad round, ending Day 2 in tied 96th place with a 36-hole tally of nine-over 153.

Earlier on the opening day of the event, Dahiya carded an even-par 72 in testing conditions to end the opening round as the best-placed Indian placed tied 28th, seven strokes behind leader Hiroshi Hirahara Tai of Singapore. Team India ended the opening day in tied 18th position among 36 nations in the overall standings.

His teammate Deepak Yadav submitted a modest card of one-over 73 to end Day 1 in joint 35th position. Deepak sank a birdie on the first hole itself and then picked up another shot on the sixth hole to end the front nine at two-under-par. He went up as high as three-under-par till the 11th hole before stumbling upon bogeys on the 13th and 14th holes in addition to a double bogey on the 15th for his eventual tally.

