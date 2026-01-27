PWL 2026: Yui Susaki sets tone as captain, drives Haryana Thunders’ charge this season

Noida (UP), Jan 27 (IANS) For Yui Susaki, playing for Haryana Thunders in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 has been more than just another tournament; it has been a stage to lead, inspire, and deliver under pressure. The Japanese star has emerged as the heartbeat of Haryana Thunders, guiding the franchise with composure and consistency as they sit atop the PWL standings.

Read More

Captaining Haryana Thunders, who are known for their intensity in the league and fast turnarounds, Susaki has embraced the rhythm of regular competition. The opportunity to step onto the mat repeatedly has helped her build momentum, something she believes has been central to her strong run this season.

"Pro Wrestling League (PWL) has been a good experience for me, because I can fight a lot of times during this league,” Susaki said, reflecting on her journey so far.

Her performances have mirrored her mindset: clinical, efficient, and team-oriented. In one of the standout moments of the season, Susaki wrapped up her bout in under a minute, a display that underlined her dominance while also setting the tone for her teammates. Yet, for the captain, individual success remains secondary to the collective cause.

“I’m so excited to participate in this League. I’m playing for our team, our owners, our coach, so this is not just for me, this is for us,” she said.

That sense of unity has defined Haryana Thunders' campaign. After opening the season with two convincing wins, the team faced a brief setback in their third match before responding strongly to reclaim momentum and climb back to the top of the table. Throughout the highs and the challenge of a narrow loss, Susaki’s calm presence has been a constant.

The Japanese ace credits the environment within the camp as a key reason behind Haryana Thunders’ resilience and consistency.

“Our team is very powerful, cheerful, and friendly, so we have a very good team environment,” Susaki said, highlighting the chemistry she shares with her teammates.

Off the mat, Susaki has also enjoyed embracing life in India during the league, taking in the culture with the same enthusiasm she brings to competition. “In India, I’m enjoying my stay. I love Indian food, especially curry,” she added.

As the Pro Wrestling League 2026 moves into its decisive phase, Haryana Thunders remain firmly placed, with their captain continuing to lead by example. With Susaki at the forefront, Haryana Thunders looks well-positioned to sustain its title challenge and carry its strong league-stage form into the business end of the tournament.

--IANS

bsk/