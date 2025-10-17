PVL 2025: Calicut Heroes pick first win of the season, beat Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-0

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (IANS) The defending champions Calicut Heroes defeated the Kolkata Thunderbolts 15-10, 15-11, 15-12 in Season 4 of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday, to register their first win of the season. Mohan Ukkrapandian was named the Player of the Match.

Shameemudheen continued his form for Calicut, making impressive blocks against Ashwal Rai and attacking from the middle zone. Service pressure from Ashok Bishnoi gave Calicut an early advantage. Kolkata overseas import Matin Takavar put pressure back on Calicut with super spikes, but service errors affected their momentum.

Santhosh joined in on the attacking action for Calicut, allowing captain and setter Mohan Ukkrapandian to distribute his attacks. The duo of Vikas Maan and Shameem formed a solid block line to make things difficult for Kolkata's attacks.

Calicut started making service errors, opening up the doors for Kolkata to make a comeback. But Pankaj Sharma's cross-body spike went wide, allowing Calicut to take a 2-0 lead. Shameem continued to gain momentum in defence for Calicut, blocking ferocious attacks from Rahul K.

Despite solid passing from reserved setter Jithin, the Thunderbolts were unable to make the most of their attacking opportunities due to Calicut's strong defense on the night. Santhosh and Tharusha Chamath continued to get points with consistent attacks as Calicut went on to script a 3-0 win to get all three points.

Meanwhile, after edging out Calicut Heroes in a five-set thriller, Bengaluru Torpedoes will be looking to carry their winning momentum when they take on hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks in their next clash of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) on Saturday.

The Torpedoes showcased their fighting spirit in their previous outing, holding their nerve to clinch a 20-18, 20-18, 7-15, 11-15, 15-12 win over Calicut. While Sethu and Joel Benjamin starred in the attack, the power and consistency of Jalen Penrose and the team’s composure in the decisive fifth set were key in sealing the result.

Standing in their way now are the Hyderabad Black Hawks, who come into the contest on a high after registering a commanding 3-1 victory over the Goa Guardians on Wednesday. The home team looked in fine form, with Brazilian attacker Yudi Yamamoto leading from the front and Sahil Kumar making a strong impression at the net with his all-around play.

