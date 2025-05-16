PKL: Bengal Warriorz appoint Naveen Kumar as head coach

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Bengal Warriorz have appointed Naveen Kumar as the team’s new head coach for the next season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

A kabaddi veteran hailing from Haryana, with an illustrious career both as a player and a coach, Naveen brings with him a wealth of experience and a winning mindset to the Warriorz franchise.

The new Bengal Warriorz coach has a remarkable track record in the sport. He has represented India and won Gold medals at multiple events, including the 10th South Asian Games (2006), 15th Asian Games (2006), 2nd World Cup (2007), and 2nd Indoor Asian Games (2007). His know-how, combined with his winning mindset and fighting spirit, will benefit the Warriors, one of the founding teams in the PKL.

As a coach, Naveen Kumar has demonstrated exceptional leadership and tactical acumen. He is also well known for his ability to nurture and work with young talent, setting them up for a successful career. Naveen Kumar has also coached national and domestic teams, guiding them to multiple podium finishes. Among the teams he has coached are the Indian Navy and the Sports Authority of India teams. His ability to be a good mentor to young players, along with his familiarity and knowledge, will add value to the existing roster at Bengal Warriorz.

Speaking on his appointment, Naveen Kumar expressed his enthusiasm. “I am honoured to join the Bengal Warriorz as head coach. This is an exciting opportunity to develop a strong and competitive team. I look forward to working closely with the players and bringing out their best performances on the mat. We have lots of time before the new season, and we will work together to ensure that the Warriorz form a champion unit,” he said.

The team management is confident in Naveen Kumar’s ability to elevate the squad’s performance. Apurv Gupta, Director, Contact Sports and CEO Bengal Warriorz, stated, “Naveen Kumar brings with him an abundance of experience and strategic expertise, making him the perfect leader for our team. His winning mentality and ability to develop young talent will be instrumental in our journey to success this season.”

--IANS

hs/bc