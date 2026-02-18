PGTI's Kapil Dev, Amandeep Johl meet Tourism Minister to discuss golf, tourism

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Amandeep Singh Johl and Kapil Dev, the CEO and President respectively of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), met Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss the development of golf and tourism in the country.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Amandeep Singh informed that it was a "fruitful discussion" with the minister.

"Indeed an honour to meet Hon'ble Minister of Tourism @gssjodhpur, @tourismgoi, @incredibleindia, along with President @pgtofindia, @therealkapildev. A fruitful discussion on Golf and Tourism in India #viksitbharat," said Johl.

Golf and Tourism have quite strong links as the sport brings a lot of revenue to the tourism sector. Golf Tourism is very big in Western countries, and the major golf tournaments do attract many participants and fans who then spend some time in the country enjoying the tourist places and the culture.

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) was formed in 2006 as the successor to the Indian PGA Golf Tour, which ran from 1997 to 2006. It serves as a feeder tour for higher-level tours such as the Asian and European Tours.

The PGTI is currently conducting the 19th season of the Professional Golf Tour of India. It currently hosts 10 events, including the Hero Indian Open, an event co-sanctioned by the Asian and European Tours.

The PGTI is currently hosting the DP World Players Championship 2026, being played at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata.

Shaurya Bhattacharya, the overnight leader, fired a tournament low score of eight-under 62 in the second round to extend his lead to four shots at the INR 1.5 crore DP World Players Championship 2026 Powered by Urbana, being played at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata.

Three-time DP World PGTI winner Shaurya (64-62), playing his first event of the 2026 DP World PGTI season, produced a bogey-free effort, including an eagle and six birdies on Wednesday, to move his total to 14-under 126. Kshitij Naveed Kaul (67-63) returned a 63 featuring an eagle, six birdies and a bogey to rise seven spots to second position at 10-under 130.

