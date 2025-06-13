PGTI NexGen Forest Hill: Umed Kumar wins on professional debut

Mohali, June 13 (IANS) Tricity golfer Umed Kumar fired a steady one-over 63 in the third and final round to win on his professional debut in the second leg of the PGTI NexGen Forest Hill Golf & Country Club 2025 played in S.A.S. Nagar, Punjab.

The Chandigarh-based 24-year-old Umed (61-66-63), who was two shots behind the lead in second place after round two, totalled even-par 190 for the week as he triumphed with a three-shot margin.

Bengaluru’s Mari Muthu R. (61-64-68), the overnight leader, signed for a six-over 68 on Friday to finish runner-up at a total of three-over 193. Kolkata’s Irfan Ali Mollah (63) finished third with a total of five-over 195.

The Forest Hill Golf & Country Club is a nine-hole course where the nine holes are played twice to comprise a round. In the first two rounds, the par for the course was 64, while in the third and last round, the par for the course was changed to 62.

Umed Kumar, who was a winner of two titles on the amateur tour prior to turning pro, was rock-solid on day three as he conceded just one bogey on the 12th and made pars on all other holes. His par-saves with two-putts from 30 feet on the last two holes were the highlight of his round.

Umed, who hails from the SEPTA golf course in Chandimandir and also has playing rights at the Forest Hill Golf & Country Club and the Panchkula Golf Club, earned a winning cheque worth Rs 2,54,300 that placed him sixth in the PGTI NexGen Order of Merit.

Umed said, “I’m delighted to have won my very first tournament as a professional. It’s a big confidence-booster for my professional career.

“I just stuck to the basics this week and hit a lot of fairways and greens. My chipping and putting were also exceptional. Today, I made some very crucial par-saves on the last two holes thanks to my solid putting that saw me home.

“I would like to thank PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl for giving me a spot at this event and thus an opportunity to prove myself. I also thank my uncle and fellow professional golfer, Ravi, for being my mentor, believing in me and encouraging me all the time.

“A big thank you to B S Gill, President of Forest Hill Golf & Country Club, who has been a great source of support as he has given me playing rights here at Forest Hill. At the same time, I would also like to thank my home course, SEPTA, Chandimandir and Panchkula Golf Club for supporting me.”

Mari Muthu R. made one birdie, five bogeys and a double-bogey during his last round of 68 to finish second.

Lucknow’s Rajesh Kumar Gautam continues to lead the 2025 PGTI NexGen Order of Merit with the season’s earnings of Rs 4,29,600.

