PCB chief Naqvi to meet T20 WC squad amid uncertainty over participation

Lahore, Jan 25 (IANS) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to meet the members of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad to address concerns surrounding the team’s uncertainty over participation in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 following Bangladesh's exclusion from the tournament.

Questions over Pakistan’s participation surfaced during the squad announcement press conference on Sunday, when chief selector Aaqib Javed was asked about the team’s chances of featuring in the tournament. ""As players and management, we are preparing for the World Cup, and it is up to the PCB and government to take a final call," he had told reporters.

"Naqvi has decided to meet the players of the World Cup squad announced on Sunday to brief them on the team's participation in the T20I World Cup, as there remains uncertainty after Bangladesh was thrown out of the World Cup in an unjust decision," a source told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net).

According to the report, the uncertainty has also been a topic of discussion within the squad, including captain Salman Agha, with players unsure whether to continue full-fledged preparations.

"Players, including skipper Salman Agha, have discussed this and were slightly uncertain whether they should keep preparing for the World Cup or not, and in this regard, the chairman's briefing will help them," the source added.

Pakistan's participation now hinges on the government's clearance, PCB Chairman Naqvi said on Saturday, in response to Bangladesh's ouster after the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected their request to relocate their matches from India over security fears.

"Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government. PM (Shahbaz Sharif) is out of the country. When he comes back, we will take advice from him. The decision by the government will be final and binding, and if they say no, then they (ICC) may invite any other team," Naqvi said in Lahore on Saturday.

Naqvi also informed that PCB has alternate plans. "We have alternate plans A, B, and C, which we can use when the time comes. We have done this before during the Champions Trophy, so nothing new for us, and we know how to deal with such matters."

A potential withdrawal by Pakistan would be a major setback for the ICC, with the India-Pakistan clash being the tournament’s biggest revenue generator, reportedly worth around USD 500 million.

However, Pakistan could also face financial repercussions, as the ICC may deem the reasons for withdrawal unjustified given that matches are already scheduled at a neutral venue with no security concerns.

