Pant has been extremely consistent at No. 5, he plays on his own terms: Shastri

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is mesmerised by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's audacious batting display in the first innings of the opening Test against England and lauded his consistency at No. 5.

India vice-captain slammed his seventh Test ton and third in England, the best by any visiting wicketkeeper. He now holds the record for most Test hundreds as a wicketkeeper for India, going past MS Dhoni's tally of six.

"First, he's outrageous. I saw that on the first day as well. And I liked what I saw. Because he's different from the rest. He plays on his own terms. At times, he'll play the numbers game. At times, he'll just do what his mind says. That's Rishabh Pant for me," Shatri said in a video shared by the BCCI.

"There's a package there. It can be extremely dangerous in Test match. And I think ever since he's come into that number five slot, you know, he's been extremely consistent," he added.

The 27-year-old played a ferocious knock of 134 and was also involved in a crucial 209-run partnership with skipper Shubman Gill, who slammed 147 on his Test captaincy debut, which is also his highest score in the format.

The former India all-rounder further highlighted the impact of Pant's presence in the side and his impact on any given situation of the match.

"If you're thirty for three, for example, you might be tempted to send someone else. But with him, he's so aggressive, he can turn the course of the game. And then, you know, for the others to make the most of it.

"The other way to look at it is if he has got a platform like he got today. And in this event, he comes in after lunch with a score in excess of 100. He can really make you pay the price for it because of the range of shots and the audacity.

"I mean, the second ball, how many people will hit strokes down the ground, second ball? It's a message to the opposition. I'm not here to, you know, just fool around. I'm here to take the attack to you," he said.

"I'm really happy for him because when you see where he was after that accident, then to come and get a 100 in the first Test of the series – he got one against Bangladesh, but this is special. When needed, first Test of the series, as vice captain of this side, batting with his captain to get involved in that partnership. Fabulous," Shastri added.

Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik was also in awe of Pant's heroics in the middle that guided India to 471 in the first innings.

"I enjoy watching Rishabh Pant because of what he brings to the table. Completely unpredictable, exhilarating shots. And when I watch him, I do know on a given day what to expect. That is box office Test cricket. Walking in, he could just give you anything. And I love that about him.

"He's willing to take on and play bold, audacious shots. He's one of my most favourite cricketers to watch when he plays Test cricket because, on a given day, he could take on any bowler depending on what he feels like is right for the day. That is so instinctive and so pure. It's joyful to watch him battle," Karthik said of Pant.

--IANS

ab/bc