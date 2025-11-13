Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

Rawalpindi, Nov 13 (IANS) Pakistan have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. The sanction was imposed by Ali Naqvi of the ICC Panel of Match Referees after the Shaheen Afridi-led side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” ICC said in a statement.

“The charge was levied by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Asif Yaqoob, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, and fourth umpire Rashid Riaz,” it added.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Salman Agha’s unbeaten 105 and Haris Rauf’s four-wicket haul powered Pakistan to a narrow six-run victory over Sri Lanka in the opening ODI in Rawalpindi. Supported by Hussain Talat’s 62 and Mohammad Nawaz’s brisk 36 not out, Pakistan posted 299 for 5. Despite Wanindu Hasaranga’s spirited 59 off 52 balls, Sri Lanka’s chase faltered as Pakistan held their nerve for a winning start to the series.

Salman Agha was named Player for the Match for his unbeaten 105 off 87 balls, studded with nine fours. "I just wanted to be in the present and play on the ball's merit. That worked. The partnership with Hussain set the tone. We were in a bit of a ditch, so we wanted to take the game on. It was not easy to bat against the new ball, but we wanted to play our shots and also take our singles and twos," he said.

"The running between us was the highlight of the partnership. After 35 overs, Hussain and I were set, so we wanted to take the game on. We knew if we took 7-8 per over till over 40, then we would have Nawaz later, and Faheem after. So we knew we could score 100 in the last ten, so we wanted to take it deep," he had said in the post-match presentation.

The second ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played in Rawalpindi on Friday.

--IANS

ab/bsk/