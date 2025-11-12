Pakistan and South Africa players make strides in ODI rankings after recent series

Dubai, Nov 12 (IANS) Pakistan's batter Salman Agha and spinner Abrar Ahmed have reached their career-high rankings in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings following impressive performances in their home series versus South Africa and Sri Lanka this week.

Salman’s match-winning 105 not out off 87 balls in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, following scores of 69 and five not out in the previous series against South Africa, has helped him climb 14 places to 16th in the batting rankings. He is now the second-highest ranked Pakistani player in this format, after Babar Azam, who is seventh.

Abrar’s performances of taking three wickets for 53 runs and four for 27 against South Africa have boosted him 17 places to 20th among bowlers. He is now only four spots behind Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s top bowler in the format, ranked 16th position.

Other batters climbing the batting rankings include Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka (rising one spot to sixth), South Africa’s Quinton de Kock (advancing four spots to 15th), Pakistan’s Saim Ayub (jumping 18 places to 35th), and South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke (moving up eight places to 49th).

The bowling rankings show Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga advancing one place to ninth, and Asitha Fernando improving six spots to 25th. Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf moves up three places to 28th, while Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane also rises three spots 48th).

In the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, Shubman Gill of India has risen eight spots to 22nd among batters after scoring 46 and an unbeaten 29 against Australia. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Tim Robinson has moved up 18 places to 23rd, and West Indies’ Rovman Powell has advanced four spots to 30th, following the fourth match of their series, which New Zealand currently lead 2-1.

The bowling rankings show New Zealand's Jacob Duffy rising six places to third and Mitchell Santner moving up five places to 23rd, while West Indies’ Roston Chase climbs from 38th to 32nd.

