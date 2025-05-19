Oliver Glasner confirms retirement of lucky black jumper after Palace's F.A Cup triumph

London, May 19 (IANS) Oliver Glasner revealed Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton will miss Wednesday's (IST) match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The manager confirmed a third absence – his lucky black jumper, which he had previously said he would retire from wearing on matchdays if the Crystal Palace defeated Manchester City.

The Eagles face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park on in their final home match of the season, knowing that securing even one point from the match – or away to Liverpool on Sunday – would seal further club history with a potential 49-point season, which would make it the most in the club's history in the top flight.

Giving his team news for the game, Glasner said, “Adam [Wharton] and Marc [Guéhi] will definitely miss tomorrow’s game.

“Adam will also miss the Liverpool game – he had a concussion at the end [of the Final]. Marc… let’s see, maybe, for Liverpool – but both players will miss tomorrow’s game," said Glasner in the pre-game conference.

Palace defeated Pep Guardiola's side 1-0 to lift the F.A Cup, their first major trophy in club history, sending their fan base into ecstasy.

When asked about the black jumper, Glasner replied, “It’s already in the washing machine, but its job is done!. You won’t see it tomorrow! It goes back into the drawer. It won’t be in use at football games anymore!”

Glasner admitted that the quick turnaround between Saturday's Cup final and Wednesday's match means that his players have not trained since their Wembley win, and he would have to factor in motivation alongside the desire to play the best possible team at all times.

“I don’t know, at the moment, to be honest!” he laughed, when asked about team news. “We cancelled Sunday’s training and we’ll train now after the press conference.

“We’re looking forward to meeting all the players again, but of course I don’t know how they will present today. It’s now about finding the right motivation.

“We will have a meeting and talk about it, because it’s nothing you can ask somebody to do, or say ‘you have to’. We have to find the right commitment altogether: how we want to enter this week, and especially how we want to end this week – with two games to play – and we will talk about it, then let’s see how well we can deal with this," he added.

