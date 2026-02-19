New Zealand batter Lauren Down announces retirement

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) New Zealand batter Lauren Down has called time on her 15-year cricket career at the age of 30. She played 35 ODIs and 13 T20Is for the White Ferns since her international debut in 2018.

Down debuted for her hometown Hearts in 2011 in a T20 against Canterbury at Melville Park in Auckland and would go on to represent Auckland on 202 occasions (101 List A and 101 T20).

“I have loved my time being part of the White Ferns group and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have represented my country. I will miss being around the girls, but I’m now looking forward to watching on from the sidelines and seeing what this group is able to achieve.

“A huge part of my cricket career has been in the Auckland setup, and I cannot thank Auckland Cricket, my coaches and teammates enough for the part they have played in my journey," Down was quoted by New Zealand Cricket.

The Hearts' third all-time appearance maker, Down also ended her career as the Hearts’ third all-time leading T20 run scorer (1,496 runs) and the fourth all-time leading List A run scorer (2,690 runs) and contributed 41 wickets during her early days as an all-rounder.

She was part of five successful Hallyburton Johnstone Shield campaigns, helping the Hearts lift the women’s 50-over title in 2011-12, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18 and, most recently, 2019-20 where she scored 90 in the Grand Final to help defeat Northern Districts by 67 runs at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Her strong domestic form for the Hearts across the 2017-18 season was rewarded with an international debut in a one-run ODI win over the West Indies in Lincoln in March 2018.

A thumb injury meant Down missed out on the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand and sat out of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later that year, but returned to the squad for the West Indies tour in September 2022 and was included in Ben Sawyer's squad for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Down opted out of a New Zealand women central contract for the 2023-24 season to welcome her first child before returning to the 2024-25 list and featuring on the 2024 tours of England and India. She represented the New Zealand for what would be the final time in the third ODI against Australia at the Cello Basin Reserve last summer.

Down was also regarded as one of the best fielders in the country and was often found patrolling the cover and point region. Alongside her achievements for Auckland and the White Ferns, Down also represented the Perth Scorchers in the Women’s Big Bash League and had stints with Oxfordshire in the UK.

New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer thanked Down for her contributions, saying, "Lauren has been a fantastic team person and has always given her all in the WHITE FERNS environment. It’s a testament to her dedication and commitment to her game that she was able to go away to welcome her first child and then return to the level of international cricket so quickly.

"Lauren has been a valued member of the White Ferns and has always demonstrated the values of our team both inside and outside the environment. I want to thank Lauren for the contributions she has made to both the WHITE FERNS and Auckland Cricket and wish her and her family all the very best for the future."

