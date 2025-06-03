Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 to take place on July 5

Bengaluru, June 3 (IANS) The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is set to now take place on July 5 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, organisers announced on Tuesday. Initially scheduled for May 24, the event was deferred due to India-Pakistan conflict, keeping security in mind, and to show solidarity with the nation.

This landmark event, India’s first-ever International Javelin competition, is spearheaded by India’s most decorated Olympian Neeraj Chopra in collaboration with JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

“Bringing the Neeraj Chopra Classic back this quickly has taken an enormous collective effort, and we’re happy to confirm its return on July 5. Our teams have worked tirelessly, and the unwavering support from the Athletics Federation of India, the Karnataka Olympic Association, the Government of Karnataka, and our partners made this possible.

"The energy around this event is bigger than ever, and we’re set to deliver a celebration of javelin that’s bolder, better, and even more unforgettable.” said Karan Yadav, chief commercial officer, JSW Sports.

As a World Athletics sanctioned Gold event, the Neeraj Chopra Classic promises to elevate India’s status on the global athletics map. It will feature a stellar line-up of elite javelin throwers including The event will see the participation of several Olympic medallists, including Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Chopra, Thomas Rohler, Anderson Peters and others.

Ticket pricing for the Neeraj Chopra Classic ranges from Rs 199 to Rs 9,999, ensuring accessibility for all fans. For a premium experience, five corporate boxes accommodating 15 guests each are available at Rs 44,999. To enhance the spectator experience, a special stand alongside the thrower’s runway is priced at INR 9,999, while another special stand in the North Upper Stand, located just behind the runway, offers tickets for Rs 2,999.

District by Zomato is the official ticketing partner, and tickets can be purchased through the District app by Zomato. Previously purchased tickets remain valid for those who have not claimed a refund. Fans are encouraged to secure their spots early to be part of this historic event.

