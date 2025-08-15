‘Need real competition to verify we are ready’: Maresca on Chelsea’s PL opener vs Crystal Palace

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca believes his side is ready but will wait to see them perform against Crystal Palace as it marks the return of competitive football.

The world champions return to competitive action on Sunday following a tiresome pre-season. Maresca has had fewer than two weeks to work with his squad at Cobham following their successful Club World Cup campaign, but their performances in friendly victories over Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan were impressive.

Palace, who last season won the FA Cup and defeated Liverpool on penalties to claim the Community Shield last weekend, will likely prove a sterner test.

‘We guess we are ready, but we need to wait for the real competition to verify that. As you said, it’s been quite a short break. We are going to try to be ready.

“‘Sunday's game will be very difficult. [They won] the Community Shield against Liverpool and the FA Cup against Manchester City. So, in two finals, they beat two of the best teams in England in the last 15 years. So it shows how complicated it will be on Sunday,” said Maresca in the pre-game conference.

Maresca confirmed Trevoh Chalobah is fit to face Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on Sunday, while also delivering updates on the fitness of Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia.

“It was just too hot for him [against AC Milan],' the Blues head coach joked.

Badiashile and Lavia are 'in the process of coming back' from their respective injuries, while Fofana could be available, but a decision has yet to be taken.

Levi Colwill will miss the game after the Academy graduate underwent ACL surgery earlier this month and will be absent for a prolonged period. Maresca delivered an update on the defender ahead of Sunday's Premier League opener.

“He is ok, aware he will be out for a long time,' Maresca said. 'It’s a big loss for us. You know how important Levi has been for us last season and the way we want to play. We have said many times that we are able to create chances and attack if we’re able to build up the right way, and Levi was a huge part of our build-up.”

