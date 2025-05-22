Naushad Moosa names India U23 probable squad for Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan friendlies

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) India U23 men’s national team head coach Naushad Moosa on Thursday named a 29-member probable squad for the friendly matches in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, next month.

The India U23 side will face the Tajikistan U23 and Kyrgystan U23 teams in two matches on June 18 and 21, respectively, as part of the federation’s long-term plans to smoothen a pathway to the senior national team.

The team will set camp in Kolkata on June 1, where they will train before setting off for Dushanbe on June 16.

As part of the long-term plans for the India U23s, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has lined up camps and exposure friendly matches for the team during the FIFA International Windows in order to prepare for AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, to be held later this year, and the Asian Games, to be held in Japan in 2026.

The draw for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be held on May 29 at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Moosa was appointed the head coach of the India U-23 men’s national team on May 20.

“The June games are very important in our journey toward the Asian Games and the AFC U23 Asian Cup. This is an opportunity to assess player responses under pressure, improve our tactics, and build stronger bonds within the team. Our goal is to be fully prepared for these major tournaments by testing ourselves against strong opposition,” he had said.

India U-23 men's national team probables list:

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Priyansh Dubey, Md Arbaz.

Defenders: Nikhil Barla, Dippendu Biswas, Bikash Yumnam, Pramveer, Clarence Fernandes, Sajad Hussain Parray, Muhammed Saheef, Subham Bhattacharya, Suman Dey.

Midfielders: Vibin Mohanan, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Vinith Venkatesh, Harsh Patre, Rahul Raju, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Macarton Louis Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh, Mohammed Aimen, Huidrom Thoi Singh.

Forwards: Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Md Suhail, Korou Singh Thingujam, Mohammed Sanan K, Alan Shaji, Joseph Sunny.

Head Coach: Naushad Moosa

Assistant Coach: Remus Damiao Gomes

Goalkeeping Coach: Dipankar Choudhary

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Diwakar Manohar

