Najmul Hossain Shanto reinstated as Bangladesh Test captain until end of WTC cycle

Dhaka (Bangladesh), Nov 1 (IANS) Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue to lead Bangladesh in Test cricket until the conclusion of the ongoing 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Saturday.

The decision marks a significant turnaround for the 27-year-old batter, who had stepped down from Test captaincy earlier this year following Bangladesh’s 1-0 series defeat to Sri Lanka in June. At the time, Shanto had suggested that having three separate captains across formats “would be difficult for the team to deal with”.

Shanto had initially been Bangladesh’s all-format skipper before relinquishing the T20I captaincy to Litton Das and later being replaced by Mehidy Hasan Miraz as ODI captain. However, ahead of the upcoming two-Test series against Ireland starting November 11 in Sylhet, the BCB reinstated him as Test captain, reaffirming its faith in his leadership for the ongoing WTC cycle.

In an official statement, BCB President Md Aminul Islam praised Shanto’s leadership qualities and commitment to red-ball cricket. “Shanto has shown composure, commitment, and a deep understanding of Test cricket. Under his leadership, we have seen growth, belief, and consistency in the team’s performances. The Board believes that continuity in leadership will be crucial as we move forward in this World Test Championship cycle,” Aminul said.

Reacting to the decision, Shanto expressed gratitude and a renewed sense of purpose as captain. “I feel truly honoured to continue leading the Bangladesh Test team, and I am very grateful to the Board for the faith and trust they have placed in my captaincy. Captaining my country in Test cricket is the greatest pride of my life, and I will do my utmost to repay the responsibility that has been entrusted to me,” he said in a BCB release.

“It is a joy to lead a team that has so much talent and potential, and I believe we have an exciting and positive season ahead. We are looking forward to the upcoming series against Ireland later this month, which marks the start of a busy and important period for Bangladesh Test cricket,” Shanto added.

Since taking over as captain in 2023, Shanto has led Bangladesh in 14 Tests, winning four, losing nine, and drawing one. His most notable success came in August 2024, when Bangladesh scripted history with a 2-0 series sweep in Pakistan — their first-ever Test series win in the country.

Bangladesh currently sit seventh in the WTC standings with four points after two matches, having lost one and drawn one against Sri Lanka. Although the upcoming Tests against Ireland are not part of the WTC, the series will serve as an important opportunity for Shanto to begin this renewed phase of his leadership with confidence and momentum.

