Nagelsmann expresses confidence in Barca goalkeeper Ter Stegen

Berlin, May 31 (IANS) As Marc-Andre ter Stegen makes his return to the German national team for the UEFA Nations League Finals, the cheers of the fans and his coach's vote of confidence may have come at the right time.

When the 33-year-old Barcelona goalkeeper stepped onto the field for a public training session in Herzogenaurach, a wave of warm applause erupted from the stands, showing fans' great anticipation ahead of his return after an eight-month injury break, reports Xinhua.

German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann referred to the 42-time capped player as "our undisputed number one".

Ahead of Germany's semifinal against Portugal next Wednesday in Munich, Ter Stegen has undergone an energy-sapping rehabilitation following a patellar tendon rupture back in September 2024.

"I am sure he is going to deliver two top games," said Nagelsmann. "He doesn't need a frequent playing rhythm as he is in an advanced age due to his experience."

He had reportedly a lengthy phone call with Barcelona's coach Hansi Flick, his predecessor on the German coaching post.

"We talked about Marc's way back and his current perfect shape," said Nagelsmann, adding that the goalkeeper's future hasn't been a topic.

Reports say Barca president Joan Laporta has agreed on a goalkeeper change, as rumors speak of 24-year-old Joan Garcia from Espanyol having caught Barca's attention.

Ter Stegen's current contract will expire in 2028. He only played two games after his return to team training, while 35-year-old Wojciech Szczesny stood between the post in the Copa del Rey final and title-deciding games in La Liga.

"He hasn't played too many games recently, but there is no doubt that he is at a top level," the German coach stated.

With only a year remaining until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a club change could pose additional challenges for him.

