MPL Season 2: Bhopal Leopards, Chambal Ghariyals, and Rewa Jaguars reveal captains ahead of season opener

Gwalior (M.P.), June 4 (IANS) As the excitement around the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) peaks, Bhopal Leopards, Chambal Ghariyals and Rewa Jaguars have announced their captains for the upcoming season. The Madhya Pradesh League will begin on June 12 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Shankarpur, Gwalior.

The Bhopal Leopards have named Arshad Khan as their skipper. Arshad, a promising left-arm pacer, was initially picked by the Mumbai Indians in the 2022 IPL mega auction. After making an impact with five wickets in six matches in 2023, he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2024.

In the 2025 IPL mega auction, Gujarat Titans snapped him up, and he went on to play a crucial role as a frontline bowler in the season, striking at key moments. All in all, he picked 6 wickets in 9 matches. In domestic cricket, Arshad stood out in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, taking 3 wickets for just 5 runs against Meghalaya, further underlining his match-winning capabilities.

Speaking about the team, Abhishek Gupta, owner of Bhopal Leopards, said, "Last season, we came heartbreakingly close, finishing as runners-up. This time, with Arshad Khan at the helm and a well-balanced squad, we’re determined to go one step further and lift the trophy. The team has matured, and we believe this is our season to finish what we started."

The Chambal Ghariyals will be led by the experienced Shubham Sharma, a dependable figure in Madhya Pradesh’s domestic setup. Having made his T20 debut in the 2021–22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shubham has grown into a composed leader.

In the recent Ranji Trophy season, he led the Madhya Pradesh side and enjoyed a breakout year with the bat, scoring over 700 runs for the first time in a season, including a double century against Uttar Pradesh in January 2025.

Rewa Jaguars have entrusted the captaincy to Himanshu Mantri, a talented wicketkeeper-batsman who debuted in first-class cricket during the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy.

A consistent performer, Himanshu’s resilient innings helped Madhya Pradesh secure a draw against Punjab last season. His composure also helped him earn a spot in the India B squad for the Duleep Trophy last year.

The upcoming season will witness the launch of a Women’s Cricket League, which will be held alongside the men’s matches. The women’s competition will feature three teams, including one representing the capital city of Bhopal.

Men’s teams: Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Rewa Jaguars, Indore Pink Panthers, Chambal Ghariyals, Bundelkhand Bulls

Women’s teams: Chambal Ghariyals, Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls

