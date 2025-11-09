Mithun Manhas credits Jay Shah, former women cricketers after India’s historic World Cup win

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) BCCI president Mithun Manhas credited former secretary of the board and current ICC chairperson Jay Shah for bringing Indian women’s cricket to the forefront and said that his efforts are a major reason behind the team achieving a significant feat on the global stage.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final of the ODI World Cup earlier this month to be crowned world champions. The victory was historic for the team, as they clinched their first-ever ICC trophy after decades of yearning.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Manhas noted and lauded Jay Shah’s efforts over the years, saying, “Our women's team that won the 2025 World Cup, the preparations for this began almost two decades ago, around 2006 or 2007, when the BCCI took charge. A lot of work has been done since. A major role in this progress has been played by the then secretary, Jay Shah, whose contribution has been significant in bringing the women’s team to this level. He ensured that women cricketers received equal pay, the same as the men’s team.

“After that, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) was introduced, and a couple of years ago, even the Under-15 women’s tournament was launched. The kind of work and initiatives he has undertaken — even while handling responsibilities at the ICC — such as increasing salaries and prize money, are truly praiseworthy. He deserves a lot of credit for that.”

Manhas has also mentioned that the team’s former cricketers played a key role in shaping the team, and their ‘invaluable contributions’ finally paid off as the Women in Blue turned their dreams into reality.

“As far as this recent victory is concerned, the credit also goes to our former players of the Indian women’s team, who have been working hard for many years. Their contributions are invaluable, and they are our heroes. The recent success has given a huge boost to women’s cricket, even at the grassroots level. We hope that, just as boys used to play gully (street) cricket, girls will now take it up as well, and that India will continue to rise and win many more trophies,” he added.

--IANS

vi/ab