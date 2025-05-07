MI skipper Hardik, GT head coach Nehra penalised for IPL code of conduct breach

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player and the concussion substitute, were each individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser, the IPL statement read.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans), Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals), Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals), Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals) and Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) have all been penalised for slow over- rate offences this season.

Moreover, Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra was reprimanded for violating the Article 2.20, which pertains to conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game, and was fined 25 per cent of the fees.

"Ashish Nehra, head coach, Gujarat Titans, has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 - which pertains to the conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game - and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction," it added.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

As per the IPL Code of Conduct, the Article 2.20 is intended to cover all types of conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game and which is not specifically and adequately covered by the specific offences set out elsewhere in this Code of Conduct.

After sealing a four-wicket win (DLS method) over Mumbai Indians (MI) in a rain-curtailed last-ball thriller GT jumped to the top of standings, becoming the second team with 16 points, but leapfrogged Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) due to a better net run-rate. Meanwhile, MI fell to the fourth spot.

--IANS

bc/