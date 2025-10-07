Messi-led Argentina team set to play in Kochi, CM Vijayan chairs meeting on preparations

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the preparations for the upcoming football match featuring the Argentina national team, scheduled to be held in November at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi.

The Chief Minister directed that all arrangements be completed on a war footing and that the stadium be upgraded to world-class standards ahead of the event.

Maintenance and repair works at the venue will be expedited to ensure it meets international specifications.

The meeting also decided to put in place stringent security measures in and around the stadium to manage the expected large turnout of spectators.

Possibilities for conducting a fan meet with the visiting team were also discussed.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to make comprehensive arrangements for parking, medical and emergency facilities, drinking-water supply, power distribution, and waste management, ensuring a smooth experience for both players and fans.

Highlighting the scale of the event, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of inter-departmental coordination.

An IAS officer will be appointed to oversee all activities related to the match and act as the nodal officer.

A state-level committee under the Chief Secretary will monitor overall preparations, while District Collectors will lead coordination efforts at the district level.

The Chief Minister said Kerala was proud to host a global football powerhouse like Argentina and that the event would showcase the state’s passion for football as well as its capacity to organize major international sporting events.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s Conference Hall, was attended by Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman, Industries Minister P. Rajeev, Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh, Chief Secretary Dr A. Jayathilak, State Police Chief R. Chandrasekhar, and senior officials from various departments and agencies involved in the event’s planning and execution.

