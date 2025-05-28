Manolo Marquez names 28-member travelling squad for Thailand friendly

Kolkata, May 28 (IANS) Indian men's senior national football team head coach Manolo Marquez confirmed that all 28 players participating in the ongoing camp in Kolkata will travel to Thailand for the FIFA friendly against the hosts, scheduled for June 4.

Indian team had been training in the City of Joy since May 19. The contingent will leave for Thailand on Wednesday evening. The friendly match between India and Thailand will take place on June 4 at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani at 18:00 IST.

Subsequently, India will depart for Hong Kong on June 5 for the all-important AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round fixture against the East Asian side on June 10 at 17:30 IST.

In Kolkata, Marquez's men underwent six full days of training, with gym sessions in the mornings and on-pitch training in the evenings. They played two practice matches on May 26 and 27.

On Monday, they won 2-1 against Santosh Trophy Champions Bengal, with Brandon Fernandes and Ashique Kuruniyan finding the net. Tuesday saw a 3-0 victory over North 24 Parganas as Sunil Chhetri, Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Udanta Singh Kumam scored the goals.

28-member squad for the FIFA Friendly against Thailand:

Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Vishal Kaith, Gurmeet Singh, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Naorem Roshan Singh, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Boris Singh Thangjam, Sandesh Jhingan, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh, Abhishek Singh Tekcham.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Udanta Singh Kumam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Brandon Fernandes, Nikhil Prabhu.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Head Coach: Manolo Marquez

Assistant Coach: Mahesh Gawali, Benito Montalvo

Goalkeeper Coach: Marc Gamon

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Jose Carlos Barroso

--IANS

bc/