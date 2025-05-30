Liverpool sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool, May 30 (IANS) Liverpool have completed the signing of Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, in what marks the club’s first marquee signing under new head coach Arne Slot. The 24-year-old right-wing-back has signed a long-term deal after successfully completing a medical at the AXA Training Centre on Friday.

Frimpong, fresh from a historic season with Leverkusen, expressed his delight in joining the Merseyside giants. Speaking to the club’s official channel, he said: “It went quite easily. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me, it was a no-brainer.

"For me, it was like, ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done', ’ [speaking to] my agents. Liverpool fans, I’m going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate, and hopefully we can win together, celebrate together, get everything together," the wing-back said in the club statement.

Frimpong played a pivotal role in Bayer Leverkusen’s sensational 2023–24 campaign, contributing 30 goals and 44 assists across 190 appearances during his four-and-a-half-year stint.

Under Xabi Alonso, Frimpong helped the club secure an unbeaten Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal, with their remarkable 51-game unbeaten streak finally coming to an end in the UEFA Europa League final.

His performances earned him a place in the Bundesliga Team of the Season for two consecutive years — a testament to his consistency and attacking prowess down the right flank.

Born in Amsterdam, Frimpong began his footballing journey in Manchester City’s youth academy before moving to Celtic in 2019. In Scotland, he quickly made a name for himself, helping the club to a domestic treble during his brief stint before earning a move to the Bundesliga.

On the international stage, Frimpong debuted for the Netherlands in October 2023 and has since earned 12 caps and scored once for the Oranje. His speed, directness, and versatility make him an ideal addition to Liverpool’s evolving tactical setup.

“I’m just excited to be here,” Frimpong concluded. “Thank you guys for accepting me. I won’t let you down.”

