Litton Das named Bangladesh captain for upcoming T20Is against UAE and Pakistan

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been named as Bangladesh’s T20I captain for the upcoming series UAE and Pakistan. Das replaces Najmul Hossain Shanto, who quit the T20I captaincy earlier this year, while off-spinner Mahedi Hasan has been appointed as the vice-captain.

Apart from Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam are back in Bangladesh’s 16-member squad for the series against the UAE and Pakistan. They all come into the team in place of Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ripon Mondol and Taskin Ahmed.

Das stepped in as Bangladesh’s stand-in captain during the series against West Indies, and guided the hosts’ to an impressive 3-0 clean sweep in overseas conditions. Overall, Das brings leadership experience across formats, having captained Bangladesh in one Test, seven ODIs and four T20Is so far.

Das, 30, was recently ruled out of playing for Karachi Kings in PSL 2025, after sustaining a finger injury during training. It is believed that the wicketkeeper-batter has recovered from the injury and is now fit to lead a 16-member Bangladesh team.

Bangladesh will first face UAE in two T20Is on May 17 and 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. They will then travel to Pakistan to play a five-match T20I series, starting on May 25 and ending on June 3.

Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will host first two games, while Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is slated to stage next three matches. Both series will help Bangladesh in preparing for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka next year.

Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-captain), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam

