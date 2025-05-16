Leaving Goodison Park will be sad, but Everton are moving for a bigger and better future, says Moyes

Liverpool, May 16 (IANS) Everton head coach David Moyes acknowledged that a chapter in the club’s history will end when they play their final game at Goodison Park on Sunday. The Toffees host already-relegated Southampton on Sunday in what promises to be an emotional day for supporters, with the Men's Senior Team set to move to the Club's new world-class waterfront stadium for the start of the 2025/26 season.

Everton's first stadium was Anfield, which is now used by city rivals Liverpool. A rent dispute saw them leave and move to Goodison in 1892, which has now been their home ground for 133 years.

Moyes said that there have been many greats who have been at the club, but it will be he who shuts the door on his way out. “There are a lot of people who are a bit wiser and knowledgeable about Everton and Goodison Park than I am. There is some great history, great stories, great managers, and great players who have all been here - I'm just the one who's going to shut the door on the way out!

"It will be sad, but we are moving into something that is going to give us a bigger and better future.

"I think all the Evertonians have been waiting for this moment for quite some time now. The new stadium is something everybody has been looking forward to. It will be a sad and emotional day, but I've got to keep the players focused on the game,” said Moyes in the pre-game press conference.

David Moyes also confirmed Seamus Coleman will remain at Everton "one way or the other" next season, while also revealing Jake O'Brien is fit and available again for the Blues' last-ever Premier League game at Goodison Park.

Defender O'Brien, who missed the 3-1 away win at Fulham last time out with a knock, is back in contention for a place in the matchday squad, but James Tarkowski (hamstring), Jesper Lindstrom (hernia) and Orel Mangala (knee) remain unavailable for the final home game of the current campaign.

Discussing the prospect of Coleman potentially leading out the Everton side as captain for Goodison's final Premier League game in Friday's pre-match press conference, Moyes said, "It does come into my thinking. What I will say is Sunday is a game where we're going to do everything we can to prepare the best and play the best we can.

"Seamus will stay next season, without doubt. Seamus will be part of the group. I need him here. His leadership, the message he has here amongst the dressing room and between the players, is so strong, it'd be wrong of me to let him go. One way or the other, Seamus will be here next season,” he said.

