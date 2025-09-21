La Liga: Real Madrid makes it five wins from five; Villarreal, Valencia also win

Madrid, Sep 21 (IANS) Real Madrid made it five wins from five games at the start of the new La Liga season with a relatively routine 2-0 win at home to Espanyol.

Espanyol traveled to the Santiago Bernabeu in third place in the table and unbeaten this campaign but never looked like getting anything from the game after Eder Militao put Madrid ahead in the 22nd minute with a powerful long-range shot.

Kylian Mbappe doubled Madrid's lead in the second minute of the second half with another impressive finish, reports Xinhua.

Villarreal came back from a goal down to beat Osasuna 2-1. Osasuna was reduced to 10 men when Valentin Rosier was sent off for seeing two yellow cards in the 39th minute.

Despite being a man down, Ante Budimir put Osasuna ahead from the penalty spot in the 50th minute, but Georges Mikautaze leveled in the 68th minute and Villarreal had a stroke of luck when the winning goal deflected in off Pape Gueye's backside five minutes from time.

Valencia won 2-0 at home to Athletic Bilbao after the visitors dominated the game until Dani Vivian's controversial 60th minute red card.

Baptiste Santamaria put Valenica ahead in the 72nd minute and Hugo Duro added the second in injury time.

Sevilla won 2-1 away to Alaves with Ruben Vargas and Alexis Sanchez giving the visitors the points, while Carlos Vicente scored a penalty for Alaves.

Girona coach Michel Sanchez is under pressure after his side lost 4-0 at home to Levante, who scored goals through Etta Eyong, Carlos Alvarez, Ivan Romero and Goduine Koyalipou.

Girona made live easy for Levante with Axel Witsel sent off after just half an hour and Victor Reis also saw red in the 47th minute, to leave the team with just nine men for nearly all of the second half.

On Friday night Betis win 3-1 at home to Real Sociedad to leave the visiting team still looking for its first win of the season.

Cucho Hernandez opened the scoring for Betis early in the game and although Brais Mendez leveled with an angled shot, a bad mistake from visiting goalkeeper Alex Reminro gifted Betis the lead in the 47th minute and Pablo Fornals assured Betis the points with just over 20 minutes left to play.