KIYG 2025: Odisha, Maharashtra bag gold in girls’ and boys’ Kho-kho

Gaya (Bihar), May 9 (IANS) Odisha girls pulled off a massive upset by beating defending champion Maharashtra in a close encounter 34-31 in Kho-kho competition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Bihar at the BIPARD Sports Complex here on Friday. Maharashtra, however, had sweet revenge and also maintained its dominance in the boys’ final, beating Odisha 34-25.

The girls’ final was fiercely contested. Led by an outstanding performance by Samarnika Sahu, who scored 12 points, Odisha emerged victorious. This win marked redemption for Odisha, which had to settle for silver in the 2024 edition in Tamil Nadu. This time, the team wrote a new chapter in Odisha’s sports history.

The win was hard-earned. Odisha was trailing 10-16 at one stage but showed incredible resilience and fighting spirit to come back strong to clinch the title.

The Odisha girls coach Chaudhury Parthasarathi Mohapatra was jubilant after the final.

“Last time we lost to them. This time, the instruction was clear to play without any pressure. We have a good bunch of junior and senior players. I am really thrilled that our team beat the formidable Maharashtra,” Mohapatra told SAI Media.

“This is a historic performance by our girls. They have shown immense determination and skill. We won gold two years ago, and we’re back on top. The Odisha Government has been giving us great support, and this result is a testament to that,” he said. “We came with one goal -- to become champions. Our girls turned that vision into reality,” he added.

Parthasarathi Mohapatra, who coaches athletes at the High Performance Centre (HPC) in Puri, pointed out that this was not the first time Odisha had challenged Maharashtra’s dominance. “Over the last three to four years, Odisha has defeated Maharashtra several times. This performance proves that we’re not just contenders — we’re serious challengers.”

In contrast, the boys’ final followed a different script. Odisha’s boys, despite a strong start, couldn’t keep pace with the experienced Maharashtra team and eventually lost 34-25, securing the silver medal.

“We were aiming for two gold medals, but I’m happy the boys gave their best and won silver. It’s still a big achievement. Maharashtra is a very strong team with a great track record, but Odisha’s steady rise in Kho-kho is due to the hard work of our players and the development efforts of the Government,” he said.

The boys' bronze went to Karnataka and Punjab. Karnataka saw off Punjab under the minimum chase rule for some extra bragging rights. The girls' bronze went to Punjab and Delhi, with the former winning under the minimum chase rule after a 2-2 tie.

Avinash Kumar, a physical education teacher at the Gyan Bharti World School, believed KIYG would prove to be a game-changer for Bihar. “The infrastructure has improved. More sporting centres are opening around the State. There is no looking back from here. KIYG discussion is a part of our lives nowadays,” he said.

Ansh Raj, a 10th-grade student, looked mesmerised by the lively occasion. “I have been playing kho-kho myself since childhood. When I was told we would be coming here to witness the Kho-kho finals in BIPARD, my joy knew no bounds. It feels great to be here. A great learning experience,” he said.

Ansh Raj, who attended the Bihar selection trials in Gaya, said KIYG would provide a massive boost to the sporting culture in Bihar. “We are considered backwards in the other States. But we have a lot of potential. It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase Bihar’s talent. We are grateful to the Bihar Government,” the lanky lad said.

The results:

Boys (final): Maharashtra beat Odisha 34-25; Bronze medals: Karnataka and Punjab.

Girls (final): Odisha beat Maharashtra 34-31. Bronze medals: Punjab and Delhi.

--IANS

bsk