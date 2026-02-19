Kasaragod Cricket ground gets HC relief as stay on demolition extended

Kochi, Feb 19 (IANS) In a significant relief to the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), the Kerala High Court has observed that the cricket ground constructed at Badiadka in Kasaragod serves a public purpose and that the State government must treat the issue with due seriousness. The court also ordered that the interim stay on demolition of the ground, imposed over alleged encroachment, will continue until a final decision is taken.

The Court directed the Principal Secretaries of the Local Self-Government and Revenue Departments to arrive at a final decision within four months.

The court made it clear that its interim order restraining coercive action would remain in force until the government completes this exercise.

The order came while considering a petition filed by the KCA challenging proceedings initiated on the basis of a District Collector’s report that alleged encroachment on 1.09 acres of government land.

The court accepted the association’s argument that the finding was not based on a scientific survey.

The High Court said the KCA may formally request the government to conduct a scientific survey of the disputed land.

If such a request is made, the competent authority must carry out a proper survey, and the government must directly examine the resulting report and sketch before taking a final view.

Addressing allegations that 40 cents of puramboke (government-owned) canal land had been encroached upon during construction, the KCA informed the court that the land was already reclaimed at the time of purchase and that no canal was evident then.

It also cited the Collector’s report stating that diversion of the canal had not adversely affected water flow.

KCA Secretary Vinod S. Kumar told IANS that the ground is a functional one with pitches and practice pitches.

“Yes, this ruling has come as a relief for KCA. We are certain that things will clear up,” said Kumar.

