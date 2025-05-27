Justice prevails, claims para-shuttler Vaishnavi Puneyani as legal battle ends

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) In a social media post, international para-badminton player Vaishnavi Puneyani has claimed that she has been served justice as her legal battle with authorities ended in her favour.

In a post titled "Case Disposed, Justice has finally prevailed" on X, formerly Twitter, Vaishnavi claimed that she was subjected to a witch hunt as she refused to intentionally lose matches under pressure from a coach.

"I was groomed to succeed by the coach—until the coach’s favourite changed to the lower category by faking the disability & by portraying Cancer/Tumour. I was told to lose intentionally, but I refused. That’s when the witch hunt began. I became the only player whose own coach and system were hell-bent on disqualifying me, and they did," said Vaishnavi in her post.

It is being touted as a significant development for Indian para-sports against systemic injustice and manipulation within the sporting establishment.

Vaishnavi Puneyani, a medalist at the Asian Para Games, has endured 19 months off the court following a sequence of events that stemmed from her refusal to comply with unethical directives.

Despite her accomplishments and integrity, including representing India at international levels, Vaishnavi was sidelined and silenced while the athlete who returned medal-less from the Hangzhou Asian Para Games played the victim.

"Despite winning a medal at the Asian Para Games, the one who faked a disability and returned medal-less from Hangzhou played the victim. I’ve been off the court for 19 months, but the fight for truth isn't over!" she said in her post.

Now that the case has been officially disposed of, Vaishnavi reaffirms her resolve and resilience. While the legal chapter has closed, she declares that the fight for truth and fairness in Indian para-sports is far from over.

She said a long battle awaits, and she is ready for that, ending her post with 'Satyamev Jayate!, meaning truth always prevails.

--IANS

bsk/