Josh Inglis added to CA XI squad for four-day clash against England Lions

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been included in the CA XI squad for the upcoming four-day match against the England Lions at Lilac Hill. Caelan Maladay has also been named as a replacement for Aidan O’Connor from last week’s squad announcement.

All thirteen squad members will be eligible to participate in the match. The four-day game between the CA XI and the England Lions starts on Friday at Lilac Hill in Perth.

Jhye Richardson, with 36 international caps and recent struggles with recurring injuries, was a notable addition to the squad announced last week on Friday.

Since his match-winning five-wicket haul in Adelaide during the 2021/22 Ashes, Richardson has only appeared in four first-class matches over the past four years and had shoulder surgery earlier this year.

If his ongoing comeback goes well, Richardson might play again against the England Lions for Australia A at Allan Border Field starting December 5. The match starts the day after the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, giving him another chance to demonstrate his readiness for the five-match series.

It was earlier reported that an additional player from Australia's Test squad - either Brendan Doggett or Josh Inglis - would be added to the team. With Doggett now being named in Australia’s playing XI for the Ashes opener, Inglis was added to the CA squad.

Richardson and Jake Fraser-McGurk are the only players with a cap for Australia in the squad, and Mackenzie serves as captain.

Eight team members are 24 or younger, including 2024 U19 World Cup winners Charlie Anderson and Aidan O'Connor. England’s primary Test squad is also set to compete in a two-day game against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra between the first and second Ashes Tests.

13-player squad: Mackenzie Harvey (c), Caelan Maladay, Cameron McClure, Charlie Anderson, Jack Sinfield, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Scott, Jhye Richardson, Josh Inglis, Liam Blackford, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Teague Wyllie, Xavier Crone.

--IANS

vi/ab