'Jo Kaha Tha, Woh Karke Dikhaya': Sachin, Dhawan applaud 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar and Shikhar Dhawan saluted the Indian Army’s bold strikes on terror installations through 'Operation Sindoor', lauding the fearless mission that hit terror camps inside Pakistan and PoK.

The operation was launched in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. In the wee hours on Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

"Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength. India’s shield is her people. There’s no room for terrorism in this world. We’re ONE TEAM!" Sachin wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Taking to Instagram, Dhawan shared a video highlighting the operation's success and captioned it: "Jo kaha tha, woh karke dikhaya. Justice is served. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

Former India spinner and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Harbhajan Singh wrote on X, "JAI HIND #OperationSindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam."

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president and country's most decorated para-athlete, Devendra Jhajharia, shared a long post on the successful conduct of 'Operation Sindoor', calling it a tribute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation.

"When terrorists shattered the lives of our daughters and sisters when they spilled the blood of innocents and arrogantly declared, "Go, tell Modi," it was not merely a provocation—it was a direct challenge to the self-respect of every Indian. But what they failed to realise was that the leadership of India no longer rests in weak hands.

"Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, gave a powerful and fitting response to this insult through Operation Sindoor. With his unwavering determination and resolute leadership, he demonstrated that India no longer remains silent—India now responds, and it responds by striking at the heart of those who dare to threaten us. This was not just a military operation; it was an answer to the tears shed by our sisters, a tribute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation.

"Today, we take pride in the fact that our country is led by a Prime Minister who does not merely talk but takes decisive action. A leader who is willing to go to any length to uphold the identity, security, and honour of the nation," Jhajharia shared on X.

The air strikes, a pre-dawn offensive codenamed Operation Sindoor, were carried across nine terror sites in Pakistan. They specifically targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied parts of Jammu & Kashmir, the Ministry of Defence confirmed in a press release issued at 1:44 AM on May 7.

--IANS

bc/bsk/