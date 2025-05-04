‘Jo jitna khelega, wo utna khilega’: PM Modi lauds history maker Vaibhav Suryavanshi

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while virtually inaugurating the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) on Sunday, cited the inspiring story of Bihar teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi to motivate young athletes across the country.

PM Modi highlighted Vaibhav's dedication and achievements as a shining example for the youth, encouraging participants to pursue excellence through hard work and determination.

“We all have seen the outstanding performance of the son of Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, in the IPL. Vaiabhav has created such a big record at this young age. Behind his game, there is his labour for sure, but playing matches at different levels has also helped him. "It means 'jo jitna khelega, wo utna khilega (The more one plays, the more he will blossom)," said Modi during the address.

Vaibhav’s story is one that is unprecedented. At just 14 years of age he became the youngest player to play in the Indian Premier League. In just his third game, Suryavanshi completely stole the show at Sawai Mansingh Stadium as he became the youngest player to score a century in the history of the tournament in 35-balls against Gujarat Titans, also marking the fastest century by an Indian, surpassing Yusuf Pathan's record of 37 deliveries

Vaibhav made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024, at just 12 years and 284 days old. During his debut, Vaibhav scored 71 off 42 balls against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, becoming the youngest Indian to score a List-A fifty.

On the international stage, Vaibhav set the record for the fastest youth Test century by an Indian, scoring a blazing 58-ball ton against Australia in Chennai. He also played a pivotal role in India’s run to the ACC U19 Asia Cup final, contributing two crucial half-centuries.

