Italian orienteering athlete dies after collapse at World Games

Chengdu, Aug 12 (IANS) Italian orienteering athlete, Mattia Debertolis died after collapsing during competition at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, event organizers and the sport's governing body confirmed on Tuesday.

The International World Games Association (IWGA), local organizing committee (LOC) of the Chengdu 2025 World Games and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF) issued a joint statement expressing profound sadness.

According to the statement, Debertolis was found unconscious Friday morning (August 8) during the men's middle distance orienteering event, part of the 12th edition of The World Games. Immediate medical assistance was provided at the scene.

He was subsequently transferred to one of China's leading medical institutions for intensive care. Despite sustained expert medical efforts, he passed away Tuesday.

"The World Games Family, the LOC and the IOF are struck by this tragedy and extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the athlete and the whole Orienteering Community. Our thoughts are with those touched by this event," the statement read.

The organizations pledged continued support for Debertolis' family and the orienteering community. "The IWGA, LOC, and IOF will continue to support the family of Mattia Debertolis and the Orienteering Community in every possible way," it added.

Orienteering is considered a demanding sport which involves navigating through diverse terrain using a map and compass.

Debertolis was a member of the Italian national team and participated in several World Championships and World Cups. The 5th place with the Italian team in the World Cup Final 2022 Relay is one of several highlights on the international stage.

"I am not able to adequately describe in words the unfathomable dept of sadness in this tragic loss of life. Our thoughts are with all who mourn Mattia. I encourage the global orienteering community to honor his memory," IOF president Tom Hollowell expressed his deep condolence.

--IANS

bc/